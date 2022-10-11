Abhishek Banerjee expresses his perspective on changing scenario of the industry

Abhishek Banerjee has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now and has played a lot of diverse roles in his career. While his performance in comic roles in the films like Stree, Dream girl, Bala etc, has been immensely loved by the audience, the actor has also won the hearts of the audience with his intense characters in Mirzapur and Paatal Lok. Moreover, the actor has always delivered a performance that has loved by the audience.

Moreover, Abhishek has very enclosed industry experience as he is a casting director and an actor too. While sharing his point of view about the changing scenario of the industry to a leading publication he said, “Sometimes it is the topic, sometimes it is the humour of a particular film or a scene that is beautifully shot… there has to be something nice. Also, anything that’s working these days has to be credited to the makers, because they made something that is a full-fledged film, and not a halfhearted story. Halfhearted storytelling ka zamana gaya. Surely, everybody is doing it wholeheartedly now.”

While Abhishek has been given some really amazing films, his long-awaited ‘Nazarandaaz’ has finally been released. As the actor was really excited to bring the film to the audience, for which he is receiving amazing reviews for his performance.

Talking about his future lineup, Abhishek has a very interesting lineup with films like ‘Bhediya’, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl2, and many more.