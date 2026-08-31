Abhishek Banerjee on how Stolen changed how filmmakers see him

After the cinematic blockbuster Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee entered an entirely different chapter with Stolen, a critically acclaimed survival thriller that placed him in an entirely different light. A completely different space and genre, Stolen displayed his ability to shoulder a film and carry its emotional and narrative weight till the very end.

Speaking about the impact of the film on his journey, Abhishek says, “Stree 2 jaisi commercial film ke baad, meri agli film thi Stolen. It was a completely different space and a different genre. So, I think that also worked for me where people saw that I can take responsibility of a film on my shoulders and be with it till the last point. I am leading a few interesting projects and I’m enjoying this journey.”

Stolen premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, before releasing on Amazon Prime Video on May 10, 2025. Abhishek Banerjee played the lead role of Gautam Bansal in the Karan Tejpal-directed survival thriller about two brothers searching for a kidnapped baby. Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also travelled to festivals including Beijing, Japan’s Skip City, Zurich and the All Asian Independent Film Festival.

Abhishek Banerjee’s post-Stolen line-up reflects his growing range, with Mirzapur: The Movie up next on September 4. He returns as the fan-favourite Compounder alongside Divyendu Sharma’s Munna Tripathi, with the character’s iconic ustara also making a comeback. The film marks another big franchise outing for Abhishek after Stree and Dream Girl.

Beyond Mirzapur: The Movie, Abhishek has an exciting slate of projects ahead. He will be seen in Lust Stories, marking another interesting addition to his growing body of work. He is also set to make his Tamil debut on Netflix with a show starring R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan and Gulshan Devaiah, expanding his repertoire beyond Hindi cinema. Adding another dimension to his line-up, the actor will also headline a high-octane action drama opposite Tiger Shroff, directed by Remo D’Souza. He also has a psychological thriller with TVF in the pipeline.

Abhishek Banerjee is clearly entering an exciting new phase where his versatility and ability to take on varied cinematic responsibilities are being recognised on a much larger scale.