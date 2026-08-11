Abhishek Banerjee opens up about his on-screen bromance with Munna Bhaiyaa aka Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie

Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu are back at creating some serious bhaukaal with the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie. The hit duo marked their energetic presence at the film’s trailer launch event and opened up about their bromance and loyalty to each other.

Abhishek Banerjee, who fires up the riveting world of Mirzapur as Compounder, says, “Mirzapur ki duniya mein sab ek doosre ko maarna chahte hain, par kuch kirdaar aise hote hain jo kisi ke liye jaan de sakte hain. Aur Compounder unme se ek hain. Loyalty hain Munna Bhaiya ke liye. Hum vistaar se bata sakte hain, lekin aap jaldi the late ho jaoge!” – revving it up with the viral dialogue by Ravi Kishan!

Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu are all set to bring chaos, thrill and pure aura on the big-screen with Mirzapur: The Movie, and honestly, the audience is seated!

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitnedra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal among others. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie is set for a theatrical release on 4 September 2026.