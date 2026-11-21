Abhishek Banerjee has two exciting reasons to celebrate this season, with two of his upcoming projects, ‘Banaras’ and ‘Pushpak Vimaan’, set to premiere at the prestigious 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa. In an exciting development, following the announcement of ‘Pushpak Vimaan’, the series has also joined ‘Banaras’ in securing a premiere at IFFI 2026, making it a significant moment for the actor as he brings two distinctly different cinematic worlds to the festival.

Helmed by acclaimed National Award-winning filmmaker Bharatbala, ‘Banaras’ is set to have its India Premiere at IFFI on November 22. The film explores the rich cultural and musical landscape of Indian classical music through an intimate father-son-daughter story that delves into relationships, emotions and the bonds between generations.

On the other hand, ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ marks an exciting reunion for Abhishek with acclaimed filmmaker and writer Sudip Sharma, following their collaboration on the celebrated series ‘Paatal Lok’. Set to stream on Netflix, the project features Jaideep Ahlawat and Barun Sobti alongside Abhishek and promises a lighthearted and humorous narrative. With its own premiere at IFFI, ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ adds another exciting dimension to the actor’s presence at the festival.

What makes this moment particularly special is the contrast between the two projects. While ‘Banaras’ takes Abhishek into a world rooted in culture, music and deeply emotional storytelling, backed by the formidable creative collaboration of Bharatbala and A.R. Rahman, ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ sees him reunite with Sudip Sharma for a completely different genre and narrative. Two different characters, two distinct cinematic experiences and two prestigious premieres at one of India’s most celebrated film festivals make this a noteworthy milestone for the actor.

With both ‘Banaras’ and ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ heading to IFFI Goa 2026, Abhishek Banerjee is set to have a double presence at the prestigious festival. Adding two more interesting performances to his growing repertoire, the actor is all set to give audiences a glimpse into two very different worlds, making this an exciting season for his admirers.