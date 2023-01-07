Abhishek Kapoor to launch Aaman Devgan in his next action adventure

Director Abhishek Kapoor is responsible for launching some of the biggest actors in B-Town. Having an eye to see beyond what meets the vision, he knows how to pull & shape up the best talents in the industry. A source close to the director decodes interesting news.

The source revealed,” Abhishek is going to launch Aaman Devgan in his next action adventure, with Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar. More details will be revealed soon.”

Some of the biggest hits in the past two decades such as Kai Po Che, Rock On, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, & Kedarnath to name a few are delivered by this award winning director.

Lt Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Amit Sadh & others were launched under his surveillance.