Abhishek Singh jets off to Bhubaneswar to promote his recent hit track Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha

IAS Officer and multi-faceted performer Abhishek Singh’s recent song, ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha’, sung by Jubin Nautiyal has been a huge hit amongst the audience for all the right reasons. Abhishek has now flown to the picturesque town of Bhubhaneswar to promote the song, and interact with the netizens there.

The heart-touching melody coupled with Abhishek’s magnificent performance has received rave reviews from the viewers all across! Just within 2 days of its release the song has crossed 22 Million views on YouTube.

Abhishek was spotted at Bhubhaneswar Aiport, along with Jubin. He donned upon a printed red shirt, looking uber-cool and promotions ready.

The soothing song, starting with Abhishek’s deep baritone dialogues in the beginning, has made the song audience’s favorite in no time.

After the record-breaking success of his debut musical album, Dil Tod Ke, the audience had been waiting with a baited breath for ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha’. By the looks of it, Abhishek has become the emerging choice for hit musical albums by makers!

The melodious track was launched in Kashmir on 31st March by Shri Manoj Sinha, Honorable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. The artistic track has been aesthetically shot in Gulmarg, which when combined with Abhishek’s impeccable skills, became all things dreamy and too good to miss.