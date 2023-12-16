ACKO founder and CEO Varun Dua joins the panel of Sharks for Shark Tank India 3

Taking the legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance forward, Sony LIV is gearing up for the return of its fan-favourite entrepreneurial show, Shark Tank India, for its third season. In the latest development, Sony LIV is delighted to announce an exceptional addition to the prestigious panel of Sharks for the highly anticipated Shark Tank India 3. Joining the esteemed lineup of entrepreneurs and industry leaders this season is Varun Dua, Founder and CEO of ACKO.

Varun Dua will join the distinguished panel that includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals LTD), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts), and Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund).

So, get ready for an exhilarating Season 3, filled with groundbreaking ideas, strategic investments, and inspiring stories. With the collective wisdom of these seasoned Sharks and the charismatic host Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 3 is poised to be a journey where dreams meet success.