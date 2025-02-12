ACKO joins hands with indigenous artists to showcase their artwork on Shark Tank India Season 4

Continuing its association with Shark Tank India, ACKO, India’s leading D2C protection destination, collaborates with six indigenous artists from the country, giving them a national platform to showcase their art. The Season 4 of the series will witness a unique integration by ACKO to celebrate the spirit of creativity.

Reflecting the brand’s ethos of driving meaningful progress, this collaboration will enable the artists to present their powerful interpretations of transformation in their own styles.

The artworks showcase the artists’ unique perspective, with each piece telling a compelling story about welcome change:

● Uttam Ji’s “India Shining” highlights progress through the vibrant Kalighat tradition

● Harshini’s “Empowering Women through Education” celebrates the pivotal role of education in societal advancement

● Trespassers’ “Modernizing Agriculture through Advanced Technology” bridges tradition and innovation

● Illustrator Varshini Ramakrishnan reimagines the Indian currency note to celebrate the nation’s journey as a global economic powerhouse, showcasing its remarkable achievements across diverse industries and sectors

● Mural artist Jisha Madai’s work reflects transformation through bold colors and dynamic compositions that blend cultural motifs with contemporary styles

• Experimental Kalamkari artist Harinath N’s work explores a modern color palette, blending traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics

“Art has the power to connect people and ideas in profound ways,” said Ashish Mishra, CMO, ACKO. He further adds that The initiative is a bold step in connecting with communities through art and storytelling. It celebrates transformative ideas, much like Shark Tank India’s mission to spotlight innovation and disruption. By showcasing the work of these talented artists, ACKO not only supports creative talent but also inspires viewers to embrace progressive and inclusive perspectives.”

This integration is a testament of ACKO reinforcing its commitment to fostering a community of changemakers dedicated to cultural and societal impact, moreover, strengthening its role as a changemaker in India’s insurance landscape