Action Hero: T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions announce their next film with Ayushmann Khurrana

With yet another genre-defining movie on the horizon, T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions have roped in the multifaceted Ayushmann Khuranna for their next film titled ‘Action Hero’, to be directed by Anirudh Iyer. This will be the versatile actor’s first stint in the action genre.

Featuring an artist’s journey, both, in front and behind the lens, the movie is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Announcing the film, producer Bhushan Kumar and the head honcho of T-Series, said that, “Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved. We can’t wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character.”

Commenting on Action Hero, Ayushmann said, “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I’m also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for.”

Speaking about the movie, producer Aanand L Rai, said, “While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors.”

Traversing geographical boundaries, the film will be shot in India and the UK.

Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer is a T-Series & a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.