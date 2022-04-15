Actor Abhilash Chaudhary opens up on reuniting with Ram Gopal Varma for MX Player’s Dhahanum

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary who was previously seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s “D Company” and films like “Paltan”, “Zoya Factor”, “Dabangg 3”, “Commando 3”, “Ujda Chaman” and ZEE5’s series “Stage of Siege: Temple Attack” will be next seen playing negative lead in web series Dhahanum reuniting with Ram Gopal Varma, which will be streaming on MX Player from 14th April onwards.

Talking about his rapport with Ram Gopal Verma he tells,”When I got finalised for Ram Gopal Varma sir’s film D Company, he also approached me for Dhahanum. We shared a great tuning since then and his direction is very unique and different so it’s always a fun.When I shot the first sequence Ram Gopal sir liked a lot and it gave me immense satisfaction on receiving praises from one of the greatest director. He has his own aura. It’s like a dream come true to work with him. Ram Gopal sir is like a God father to me as he recognized my talent and gave the opportunity.”

Sharing his excitement for the web series he states,”I’m exhilarated about this project as it will be releasing in 3 languages. Agasthya Manju sir has directed this film and he is one of the coolest persons I’ve known. We had an amazing shooting experience with comfort space, supportive and cordial environment on set.”

Abhilash will be seen playing a negative role in the show. When quizzed about getting stereotyped on playing negative roles he tells,”I never think that way as whatever role excites me I take it. If the role is creating an impact then I take it irrespective of the length, positive or negative shade, etc. It should impact the audience and my performance should connect to people. That’s my only criteria so I can do justice to the role.”

Sharing about his working experience with his costars he tells,”Abhishek is like my brother and we have a very different bonding from sharing good time with each other to discussing our roles. On screen we are playing rivals and off screen we share a very friendly rapport. Isha is a senior actress and when you work with such an experienced actor it gives you a sense of motivation and push to perform better. She is a fabulous actress. Also, I got to learn a lot from other senior actors on set. Zakir Hussain is a very solid actor and I thoroughly enjoyed working. We shared a great rapport with each other and it really brings out the best in you when you have supportive co-actors.”

Produced by Ram Gopal Varma, crime thriller Dhahanam is directed by Agastya Manju and also stars Isha Koppikar, Abhishek Duhan, Naina Ganguly, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun, Sayaji Shinde and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles.