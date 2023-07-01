Actor and musician Alexx O’Nell looking forward to his July releases Sweet Kaaram Coffee and These Four Walls

Renowned actor and musician Alexx O’Nell is ready to captivate audiences once again with not one, but two major releases in July: A Tamil language family drama followed by an up-beat English pop song and music video.

Firstly, the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series “Sweet Kaaram Coffee,” a heartfelt family drama, is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 6th of July 2023. The series marks O’Nell’s return to the Tamil language industry, for the first time since his acclaimed performance in A.L. Vijay’s classic “Madrasapattinam” alongside Amy Jackson and Aarya, which released in 2010. Sharing the screen with veteran actresses Madhoo and Lakshmi, along with rising star Santhy Balachandran, O’Nell is paired with Ayesha Kapur, known for her memorable role in the film “Black,” adding an extra layer of anticipation to this much-awaited release.

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee” stands out as a unique production, as the series took the cast and crew on an actual road trip to authentically create the experience for the audience. O’Nell reflects on the filming “the whole atmosphere of SKC was a welcome respite from some of the heavier and more violent projects I was working on at the same time. Madhoo Ma’am and I had some time off and explored the Taj Mahal together… Ayesha and I spent a day wandering through Jhansi Fort… traveling and working with this wonderful team, on such a heartwarming story, in some of India’s most beautiful locations, was truly a breath of fresh air.”

Next, in Mid July, O’Nell will be releasing “These Four Walls,” an up-beat original pop song which he recorded in the vibrant city of Cape Town, South Africa. O’Nell comments, “While I’m proud of ‘Still On My Mind’ and all my previous releases, I’m excited to be making my next tracks here where I truly feel the energy of the city influencing my music. This song represents a significant shift in my sound, and the video beautifully captures Cape Town city at night… I can’t wait to share it with the world.” The “These Four Walls” music video will premiere exclusively on YouTube/AlexxONellMusic and the audio will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Following on the heels of these projects, O’Nell is eagerly awaiting the release of several other films and series in the coming months, including Dharmatic’s “Ae Watan Mere Watan” opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Khufiya” alongside Tabu and Ali Faizal.

With an impressive lineup of films, series, and original songs, O’Nell continues to showcase his versatility and dedication to his craft. But when not on set or making music, he indulges in his passion for adventure sports, and frequently shares breathtaking diving, climbing, and even paragliding videos on his Instagram account @Alexx_ONell. O’Nell reveals, “In early September, I begin shooting a new film in Ladakh, but before that, I’ll be exploring the Himalayas on a Royal Enfield with a group of fellow motorcycle riders from RETZA (Royal Enfield Tours South Africa), and hopefully doing some paragliding in the mountains as well – I can’t wait!” he signs off.