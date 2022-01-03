Actor-director duo Lalit Prabhakar and Vaibhav Pandit bond big-time

Award-winning star Lalit Prabhakar has won everyone’s heart with his flawless acting in the National Award-winning film Anandi Gopal, Hampi, and Smile Please. Proving to be one of the rising star of the Marathi industry, the actor has raised every kind of role across various platforms such as theater, TV, web series and cinema. Now the talented actor has teamed up with director Vaibhav Pandit for 100% cotton TVC. The commercial film is produced by ADbhoot Creatives for Brand CottonKing.

On talking about his working experience with director Vaibhav Pandit, Lalit says “I give my 100% whether it’s my film performance or a play or web series. The shoot was a unique experience. Hectic Schedule, large crew, thoroughly professional people, and yet team makes everything very comfortable. We compromised nowhere; we have given our 100% in.”

Director of the commercial film Vaibhav Pandit said, “It was a very interesting experience to shoot with Lalit. Though he is a big star in the Marathi industry, he makes the entire crew very comfortable and relaxed with his witty one-liners. He is a casual guy yet hardworking and professional when it comes to working.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lalit will hit the big screen with back to back Marathi projects such as Medium Spicy, Zombivali, ColorPhool, and Tarri.