Actor Laughy Paul set to make his Tamil debut with director Raghavan Thambi’s Naadaa

Dancer, Actor Laughy Paul who has represented India at the ‘WORLD CHILDREN FESTIVAL 2015 (WCF 2015)’ with more than 78 countries participating and was seen in song Tenu Apna Bana Lena is now set to make his Tamil debut with film Naadaa playing the lead role which is helmed by director Raghavan Thambi who has assisted the renowned senior director K Balachandar for 25 years. The film also stars Bharathiraja and Shilpa Martin.

The film is based on an award-winning Tamil Novel named ‘Sapparam’ which was also published in Hindi titled ‘Swarg Rath’.

Talking about the film Laughy says, “My debut film Naadaa is a complete family package movie, with full of family drama, comedy, innocent love story and a great suspence. This movie is based on true events, an ancient real story which was written as Novel “Swarg Rath” in Hindi and “Sapparam” in Tamil. This Novel received many accolades and is now going to be released as a featured movie.”

Spilling beans about how he bagged the role he states, “As this Novel was decided to be scripted as movie, the auditions got started and I frankly was unaware about the auditions. But one fine day, when I was awarded as the ‘Rising Star’ in an award function at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Naadaa film’s director Thambi Raghavan who has assisted the renowned senior director K Balachandar for 25 years, was present at the event. I really don’t know what he noticed in me, but he suddenly came to me and told me about Naadaa and asked whether I would like to work in the film.”

He continues, “When I questioned him, that there are so many stars, also you have taken so many auditions then why me? Raghavan sir said, “Laughy, so many stars and more than 150 actors for this audition but nobody except you could match the character whom I imagined while scripting the film”. I loved the concept, the story, and ofcourse, I knew it was a good break for me into Tamil film industry, so I accepted. I met him and team, passed the audition and got signed”, says Laughy.

Talking about his role he states, “I’m essaying the lead role in the film Naadaa. He is an angry, young and charming boy of a village which is very well known for its Handloom and Saree Production. It was a big challenge for me to act as a village guy as I’m born and brought up in a city, and there is a vast difference in the lifestyle, look, way of talking, language accent, body language, attire and each and every single thing. For the role, I had to prepare alot, I visited and observed villages and people staying there, watched many village based movies. Also with the guidance of my director, I tried changing my complete character, the style and way of doing everything into a proper village guy.”

Sharing his work experience with director Raghavan Thambi he says, “My work experience with Raghavan sir was literally a blessing, as I have grown up watching his movies, also Balachandar sir’s movies in which he has assisted. Being a senior director, I was a bit affraid on the first day of the shoot but I felt so comfortable with him. He is such a down to earth and a patient person. But definitely a person who will ask for retakes untill and unless he is satisfied and that makes him the best.”