Actor Nani is all praises for Shahid Kapoor and his work in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor has always brought a diverse range of characters to the audience’s delight. From Jab We Met to Udta Punjab, the actor’s filmography is replete with characters that are far off from each other. Next in line is his sports drama titled Jersey which is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film is about a cricketer’s true grit and how he battles the odds. Recently, Nani who played the lead in the original Telugu version spoke with a tabloid and gushed over how excited he is for the Hindi remake and praised Shahid.

Nani revealed that the director left Nani stunned when he said how happy he is with the final output of Jersey’s Hindi version. He said, “Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures – the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something – I know it but not everyone can say it – I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out.” This just proves that Gowtam and Shahid have together made one hell of a film.

Nani also heaped praises for Shahid as he said that he firmly believes that Shahid will outperform him with the Hindi remake, “Hundred percent. I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character”, he added.