Actor Sharib Hashmi and director Sumit Kulkarni unveil the first look of Sangee

The digital poster of the highly anticipated film Sangee was unveiled today, marking an exciting milestone in its journey. Produced by Armoks Media Pvt Ltd, Yantrana Films, and presented by Supreme Motion Pictures and Satyam Jewellers, is set to hit the screens soon. Directed by Sumit Kulkarni and written by Thopte Vijaysinh Sarjerao, the film brings together an impressive team of producers, including Rohhan Bhosale, Arun Prabhudesai, Pintu Saw, Monica Prabhudesai, Pratik Thakur, and Sumit Kulkarni. Lalasaheb Shinde, Rajendra Shinde, and Rahul Kiranraj Chopra serve as co-producers. The recently unveiled poster on social media revealed a stellar cast featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sanjay Bishnoi, Shyamraj Patil, Vidya Malvade, and Gaurav More in lead roles.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Sharib Hashmi said, “Sangee is a film very close to my heart, and unveiling the poster digitally is a wonderful way to connect directly with the audience. The poster encapsulates the soul of the story, and I’m thrilled for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.”

Director Sumit Kulkarni added, “This digital launch is a reflection of how cinema continues to evolve and embrace technology. Sangee is a film that speaks to the heart, and this poster is just the beginning of an incredible journey. I am grateful for the dedication and passion of our entire team.”

The vibrant digital poster of Sangee has already generated buzz across social media platforms, setting the stage for its theatrical release on January 17, 2025.