Actor Shreyas Pardiwalla attempts to break stereotypes around racism and gender with ‘Holi Colors’

Actor Shreyas Pardiwalla who will soon be seen in the Eros Now web series, Hindmata, looked at Holi, the festival of colors to break age-stereotypes around gender, race and sexuality. The actor has always stood up for the right causes, and has raised his voice against various forms of inequality and biasedness.

This Holi, the actor took to his social media handle to post a video where he’s seen associating the color red with being promiscuous, pink being homosexual, and white being a color to lighten up a dark skin tones. As shocking as the video seems in it’s first half, the actor then proceeds to say, “Color doesn’t have a gender- a sexuality. Color never said “Judge”. We attach judgement to color. Color never said pink is for girls and blue is for boys. We did. Color never said add stigma, be racial. This Holi take a pledge, color without judgement”.

The actor has us impressed with this clever attempt to break the stereotypes, and it’s worth all our appreciation. Shreyas was also seen in films like Yaariyan, Sanam Re and many more. The talented actor is now looking to do something more substantial on the work front, and take up more challenging roles.