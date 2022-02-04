Actor Simba Nagpal expresses his passion for playing guitar in latest social media post; says, “I play with heart”

Actor Simba Nagpal, who earned the title of being the most dignified contestant of Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines daily ever since he became part of the biggest reality show of India, for all the right reasons. While Bigg Boss is a highly controversial show, the actor has emerged as the ‘nicest’ contestant in the history of the show. From consoling upset contestants, baking cakes on their birthdays and dropping pearls of wisdom every now and then, Simba proved that one can not just survive the reality show but also earn a large number of fans just by being themselves.

The actor recently posted a picture of himself holding an electric guitar, and wrote a heartfelt caption. ‘That’s how I’d spent most of my lockdown. In these tough times we all went through, music has been that calm in the storm, and like a bonfire in freezing cold. Ps. I don’t play well but I play with heart’ he wrote. Comments of love and appreciation poured in for Simba as he expressed his love for music. For the unversed, Simba is also the only contestant in the Bigg Boss history he wrote poems about his journey in the house.

During the show, the actor recited poetry before his co-contestants. He read out, “He recited, “Shorgul duniya, gumnaam aawaaz,

gunjegi jo waadiyo me, uski dahaad

Dil me jo hai baat kaid, maun hai aaj

Niklenge nakaab, bigdenge haalaath,

hoga parda faash, jab hoga paar bardaash ka inteha”. His poetry took everyone by surprise given the actor’s ability to write something so refined in a house full of chaos.

The young actor has had one of the busiest schedules of all contestants in the fifteenth season had appeared in the controversial show just a day after his show Shakti went off air, and now has been immediately locked as the leading man for the much popular show Naagin 6.