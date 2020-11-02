Actor Suriya of Amazon Prime Video’s Soorarai Pottru has a surprise in store for you. Here’s what you have to do!

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru is doing round among the audiences ever since it was announced. The much awaited Tamil film is sure to take you on a flight like never before.

Soorarai Pottru is an Action Drama film starring Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. It will be a fictionalised account of the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath,who founded the low cost airline, Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya took to his social media in his unique style to pass on a message, “Get ready to reach the skies! Share your signatures here while we get ready for the launch 🚀 #SooraraiPottruOnPrime on Nov 12, @PrimeVideoIN #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @guneetm @sikhyaent @2D_ENTPVTLTD ⁦@SonyMusicSouth⁩

This surprise has got us thinking of what the actor has in store for us. By the looks of it, it seems like a blockbuster, an exciting journey we all will take very soon.

Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru bankrolled by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment will premiere exclusively on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.