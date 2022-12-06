Actor Vidyut Jammwal hosts a pre-birthday bash for his fans

Everyone knows that Vidyut Jammwal’s fandom is on another level. There is no other actor who has such a loyal and dedicated fanbase and the actor not only recognises their love but also reciprocates it just as much if not more. While these fans show their love, the actor too doesn’t shy away from giving back what he gets.

Which is how Vidyut Jammwal spent his pre birthday. The actor spent the day organising a meet and greet with his superfans at Chin Chin Chu in Juhu, among which were 3 who had gotten the actor’s name tattooed for his birthday and one who cycled all the way from Panipat just to meet the actor. These die hard fans had flown in from various parts of the country to meet the actor and celebrate his pre birthday. The actor had arranged for a special treat for all the fans and media at the celebration

Talking about the event, Vidyut said, ‘I am ever grateful for the love and dedication I get from this family, they give me a lot of strength. I wanted to do something special for them since they have put so much faith in me. I love loving people who love me. These people got my name tattooed for my birthday and rode on a bicycle for 1600 kms to meet me, so I wanted to give back and wanted to spend some quality time with them.”

The daredevil actor has often shown love for his fandom by inspiring them to keep fit, showing his training journey, giving them car rides and such. The actor truly is blessed with the most dedicated and loyal fandom any actor could ask for.