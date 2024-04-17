Actors who have and will be playing historical figures on the silver screen

Essaying the essence of a historical or prominent figure is not an easy task for an actor but here are some examples of when reel met real with their incredible transformations.

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra brought to life the dignity and resilience of Kashibai, the first wife of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, in the epic historical romance Bajirao Mastani.

Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Atal

The versatile Pankaj Tripathi recently played the character of India’s former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the biographical film Atal. Tripathi’s portrayal highlighted Vajpayee’s oratory skills and political acumen.

Patralekha as Savitribai Phule in Phule

Patralekha has dropped a picture on her social media giving a sneak-peak with her upcoming portrayal of Savitribai Phule, a pioneer in women’s education and social reform in India. Phule is set to release soon and the anticipation for this film is higher than ever.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray

Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivered a very powerful performance as the Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, in his biopic Thackeray. His performance in the movie captured Thackeray’s fiery persona which was loved by everyone.

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal delivered an amazing performance as Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur. His performance in the movie captured the essence of Manekshaw’s military days and leadership during the most important moments in Indian history.

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Kangana Ranaut hooked viewers with the role of the Iron Lady of India, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her performance in Emergency, portrays the complex nature of one of the most powerful figures in India’s history during a turbulent time.