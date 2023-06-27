Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat’s show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills

The audience’s favorite show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai that airs on Star Bharat has kept the viewers hooked to the story line and stellar performances by the cast. This unique ghostly mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair of the TV is being well-liked by the audience. The bubbly Twinkle (played by Anushka Srivastava), who plays the second wife of Som (Vibhav Roy) is also creating a special place in the hearts of the audience. Anushka, who takes inspiration from actress Priyanka Chopra in acting, shared some special things about her and Priyanka’s Jamshedpur connection.

Talking about her acting inspiration, actress Anushka Srivastava says, “The person I really admire in the industry is Priyanka Chopra. I like her a lot because she is from Jamshedpur and I am from Bihar. Today Jamshedpur comes under the state of Jharkhand, but earlier it was in Bihar only. She made us proud by winning the title of Miss World. I still watch all her interviews; I have also read books on her. Because she has gone ahead after a lot of struggle, I like her journey and I like her very much. I feel that whoever takes his first step in the industry must be thinking that their life should be like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

The show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai has been consistently winning hearts of the audience with its unique storyline and exceptional performances. The post-leap track promises to take the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter and suspense, as Gaura and Rekha take the viewers on a new journey with their ghost-catching adventures.