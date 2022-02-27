Actress Nyra Banerjee who holds an LLB degree shares how she started her acting journey

While most of us grow up dreaming about being famous or becoming a renowned actor, there are a few special ones among us who are destined to become a star. And one of them is actress Nyra Banerjee. Nyra is one of the few Indian actors who come from a rich educational background. The actress who says she never planned on being an actor, shares how she entered the industry in this exclusive interview.

Talking about her educational background, the pretty actress says, “I have specialized in Intellectual Property Rights along with my BLS LLB degree which is a five years integrated course. So, to begin with, it was never a part of the plan to become an actor”. Nyra, who’s seen in both Bollywood as well as south films has made quite a mark in the industry with her phenomenal acting skills and vibrant personality.

Talking about how she ventured into acting, the young starlet says, “Well, I was always a part of cultural fests at my college. And I’m very good at fine arts because I have learned dancing, singing, Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Hindustani local music! So I was very active during cultural fests. It all started happening when celebrities and their managers would visit our college during fests. And that’s how I stared getting approached for acting. And the rest is history”.

Well, we must say the actress is supremely talented and we hope to see her play even more versatile characters that she could certainly pull off easily. Nyra is currently seen in the show Raksha Bandhan on Dangal channel.