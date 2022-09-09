Actress Sahejmeen Kaur pens emotional message for co-star Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Akshay Kumar 55 today and hasbeen receiving a lot of love from his co-stars. In the same string of wishes the one that grabbed attention was from Akshay Kumar’s little sister Saraswati from the film Rakshabandhan. Sahejmeen wrote “Happy Birthday Akshay Sir, You are a great person in and out and I feel I am really fortunate that I am able to meet a person like you. …. Sending lots of love and hugs your way. Rab Rakha.”

Earlier on, during the film promotion, Akshay Kumar was seen with his sisters and they played a lot of games and challenges. Reminiscing one such incident Sahejmeen shared, “While playing a ludo game Akshay sir lost the game to us and he was supposed to get us gifts from every city we went for promotions as he lost the challenge. The most special gift he gave me was a piece of jwellery”.

Sahejmeen is currently busy in finalising her next project and soaking all the love that she has been receiving from fans and friends. She also shared an incident where she was touched by a lady in public to check if she was standing in real or if she was seeing a dream. Sahejmeen says that it feels special and dreamlike that the film happened to her. “I am grateful to God and my parents”, she says.