Actress Sarah Killedar on her path to success: Insipred by Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling

Actress Sarah Killedar is steadily carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through her hard work, dedication, and passion for storytelling. From portraying Mukti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to being associated with projects like Main Atal Hoon and Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Sarah has continued to expand her experience across different mediums while embracing every opportunity to grow as a performer.

As she looks ahead to the next phase of her career, Sarah recently spoke about the filmmakers she hopes to collaborate with someday and the creative minds whose work has inspired her journey as an actor.

Among the names on her dream director wishlist is renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sarah greatly admires his ability to create visually stunning worlds and unforgettable characters that leave a lasting impression on audiences. She believes working under a filmmaker known for such cinematic excellence would be an enriching experience for any actor.

Another director she looks up to is Rajkumar Hirani. Sarah appreciates the way his films blend entertainment with powerful emotions and meaningful themes, creating stories that connect with people from all walks of life.

The actress is also inspired by Zoya Akhtar’s contemporary storytelling and nuanced character development. Her ability to present realistic relationships and layered personalities is something Sarah finds particularly fascinating. Kabir Khan is another filmmaker she admires for bringing powerful narratives and emotionally compelling stories to the screen.

Sarah also expressed her appreciation for Shoojit Sircar’s grounded and realistic filmmaking style. His ability to find beauty and emotion in simple human experiences is something she deeply respects.

On the commercial cinema front, Sarah enjoys the entertaining and family-friendly films created by Anees Bazmee. She admires his talent for making audiences laugh while delivering memorable cinematic experiences.

Completing her list is Farhan Akhtar, whose multifaceted career as a filmmaker, actor, producer, and storyteller continues to inspire her. Sarah believes his creative versatility serves as an example of how artists can constantly challenge themselves and evolve.

While these collaborations remain aspirations for now, Sarah is focused on honing her craft and embracing new opportunities. With determination, patience, and a genuine love for acting, she hopes to one day share the screen with stories shaped by the very filmmakers she admires today.