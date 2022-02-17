Actress Vartika Tiwari talks about her short film Selfie and reuniting with director Rajesh Tailang 

Actress Vartika Tiwari who has acted and written a short film Trivediji directed by Rajesh Tailang is now reuniting with Rajesh Tailang for another short film Selfie which released on 15th February on Theatre Talkies You Tube Channel.

Sharing insights about her role she says,”This character is of an independent girl who is fighting with herself at the level of self image. Often, whenever there is a lack of self confidence in the characters of the film, then those characters are often seen to be dependent on others. Whereas, even a self sufficient person can grapple with this identity crisis. All of us, specially women, remain in doubt about our self image. Most of us seek external validation regarding self image. And in this way we start seeing ourselves not from our own point of view but from the perspective of others and sometimes judge. Which is not healthy at all I feel.”

Talking about the message the film conveys she shares,”I liked the best thing about this character is to portray the identity crisis despite being independent. Being financially independent is not enough for a woman to become empowered. It was a good experience for me to do this portray.While playing any character, we give our experience to that character, in the same way that character also gives us something or the other. Similarly, this musical short not only gave me an opportunity to discover that character but also to self-discovery on a personal level. In today’s era of smart phones, we often see people taking selfies. But can they ever discover their own real self? This question makes this musical short.”

Sharing her joy reuniting with Rajesh Tailang she says,”This is my third project with Rajesh Tailang sir. Apart from this, I have also read my poems in “Chand Par Chai”. I am glad that I got a chance to associate with Theatre Talkies. Because along with acting, I get a chance to understand and work at the level of content and script. I have got a good platform to work on my skills.In the short film “Trivediji” made in the last lockdown, we had no support other than the phone. Due to which I got a chance to explore other departments like camera, light, costume, script apart from acting. I not only got to know different aspects of film making but it also helped me to understand many nuances in acting. Working with him is a fun experience in itself. For this I am thankful to Rajesh sir and the entire team of Theatre Talkies.”