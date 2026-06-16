Adah Sharma is unrecognisable in this tattooed look

Known for her versatile performances, Actress Adah Sharma has once again grabbed the internet’s attention, this time with a dramatic full-body tattoo look that has left fans both shocked and curious.

The actress recently shared a series of pictures showcasing herself covered in tattoos where she looks completely unrecognisable.The striking transformation quickly went viral on social media, with many fans wondering whether the look is real, AI-generated, or part of an upcoming film project.

While Adah has not officially revealed the reason behind the makeover, the mysterious look has sparked widespread speculation online. Adah then shared a video of of her in the tattoos with a cat and the cat is doing an action scene with her. The video has garnered 2.5 million views . The caption read ” proof that the pics before weren’t Ai”

Adah is currently associated with multiple projects, currently receiving accolades for her cameo in recently released financial thriller Governor:

She will also be seen in a Superhero film titled SUPER VELLI , an action film and two horror films . She’s also doing a bilingual film and Season 2 of Reeta Sanyal her very popular show.

Known for experimenting with unconventional characters and surprising fans with unique transformations, Adah has once again succeeded in creating a social media frenzy. Until the actress reveals the story behind the look, the viral tattoo avatar remains one of the internet’s biggest celebrity mysteries this week