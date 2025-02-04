Adah Sharma left speechless as foreigner girls don sarees to surprise her

Adah Sharma has a massive fan following. Not just for her breathtaking on screen performances but for her real life personality as well. Adah’s acting talent was appreciated right from her debut film 1920 but it was Kerala story that made her a household name. The Kerala Story being the highest grossing female lead film of all time in Indian cinema propelled Adah’s stardom to a level that many actresses yearn for.

Adah recently was at an event and to welcome her there were 20 foreigner girls dressed in sarees . The look given to them was Adahs look from The Kerala Story which she shared on Instagram . Adah being her usual self appreciated the girls beauty calling them stunning and said if she knew they were going to dress up in sarees she would have worn a saree as well.

Adah Sharma will next be seen in Reeta Sanyal season 2 and an international action movie as a superhero. She also has two Telugu projects in the pipeline.