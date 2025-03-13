Adah Sharma says she is the luckiest actress ; wins and award and has a trailer launch on the same day

Adah Sharma is a household name after her power packed performances right from her debut film 1920 to The Kerala Story which became the highest grossing female lead film of all time . She has a massive fan following for her action films as well, Commando and Bastar.

Adah has been gather awards and accolades for her performances and recently won an award for her performance in Sunflower season 2 for best actress . On the same day she had a trailer release of her next film which is a drama where she has a very hardhitting role.

Adah made a reel in her own hilarious andaaz of the day where she says she is the luckiest actress. She had a trailer launch of her film which is a drama Tumko Meri Kasam which has her reuniting with her 1920 director Vikram Bhatt and won an award the same evening for her career defining perfomance in Sunflower season 2

Adah will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatts Tumko Meri Kasam with Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh. She will also be seen in the season 2 of her very successful show Reeta Sanyal. Adah will be doing an international project as well where she plays a superhero.