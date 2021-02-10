Adah Sharma to be seen as a person with a mental illness in Chuha Billi

‘Chuha Billi’, a film which is intended to take the audience on a journey that has never been taken, a psychopath film starting with the Adah Sharma as Katrina. Chuha Billi has been directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by FNP Media, a film that is definitely going to be worth the wait, releasing on 12th of February this year.

Director Prasad Kadam says “Mental Health is a very serious and complex topic. We wanted to make sure we make a sensible film. We didn’t want to romanticise or victimise one who are suffering. Adah and Anupriya both have done fantastic job to be true to their characters.”

“This is a special movie for us to be associated with. Both Adah and Anupriya are great performers and to be able to present this Movie aligns with our future goals as well. We are taking this as our first association of many with these artists. We hope people would love this as much as we loved and help us give – viewers best of short format content in future as well” said Ahmad Faraz – Content Head-FNP Media

Chuha Billi is a story which revolves around Adah’s character Katrina, who is suffering from mental health issues. Talking about mental health issue, there are various topics and teachings of which is taught through different sources, there are some people who can cope up with mental illness some cannot. Katrina’s character is multiple layered and complex, and this should be Adah’s best performance till date.

Along with Adah Sharma, also to be sharing the screen will be Anupriya Goenka. Anupriya who has also been known for her phenomenal work in like Criminal Justice, War, Padmatvat and also Tiger Zinda hai.

This year has perhaps started off with some great kick and it is only going to get better specially considering that we’ll be all set and excited to welcome Chuha Billi!