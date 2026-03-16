Adah Sharma to play a super cop-turned-superhero in her next

After delivering powerful performances in action-packed and intense roles, Adah Sharma is all set to surprise audiences once again. Following her appearances in Sunflower, The Kerala Story, Commando, and Bastar: The Naxal Story, the actress will now be seen stepping into an entirely different avatar — a super cop who is also a superhero, but not the kind you would normally expect.

In this upcoming project, Adah Sharma will portray a lazy, corrupt, and completely unpredictable superhero. Unlike traditional heroes who save the day, her character reportedly lies, bends the rules, and may even want to destroy the world rather than save it. The unusual concept has already sparked curiosity among fans who are eager to see this darker, satirical take on the superhero genre.

The recently revealed first look has created major excitement online. Fans have been buzzing about the intriguing glimpse of Adah’s character Velli , with many saying it has left them excited and waiting to watch the film ! The quirky premise and unconventional hero promise something fresh and entertaining.

Adah Sharma has consistently proven that she refuses to be boxed into a single genre. She first grabbed attention in the horror film 1920, later showcased intense drama in The Kerala Story, displayed her comedic timing in Sunflower Season 2, and delivered high-octane action in Commando. With Bastar: The Naxal Story, she stepped into a gritty, serious role yet again.