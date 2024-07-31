Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi

As the anticipation for the espionage thriller ‘Ulajh’ reaches new heights becoming one of the most awaited releases after its intriguing trailer, actor Adil Hussain opens up about how Janhvi Kapoor reminds him of her mother, Sridevi.

Hussain, who stars alongside Janhvi, has previously worked with her mother, Sridevi, in the acclaimed 2012 drama ‘English Vinglish.’

Talking about the similarities between Janhvi Kapoor and her late mother Sridevi, he says, “I think the inheritance is very obvious that she is focused and sincere. When I say that, I mean that one is constantly aware of what’s happening in the scene, knows their lines, and is listening to the director very carefully. To be aware of oneself and respect the director and co-actors, that I have seen in Sridevi Ji and also in Janhvi.”

Recalling Janhvi visiting the sets of the Gauri Shinde film, Adil adds, “Janhvi was a regular visitor to the sets when we shot English Vinglish 13 years ago, so I saw her at the age of 14. I am presuming that she must have observed very carefully what her mother does because I see that kind of dedication in her work now.”

Ulajh showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

The film also features a solid ensemble cast consisting of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal role. Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. This film is written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, and also directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh will be released in theatres on 2nd August 2024.