Adil Hussain starrer Footprints On Water begins shoot in London

After the lockdown was partially lifted, people in the film industry got back to work almost immediately. Many films resumed or started shooting. The Adil Hussain starrer ‘Footprints On Water’, too, begun its shoot recently in London.

“It’s really exciting that our amazing talent Adil is finally here with us! We couldn’t think of anyone better than him to portray such a multi dimensional character. I am excited to see him bring ‘Raghu’ to life – the character of an illegal immigrant living in the UK. This character represents the untold stories of many living amongst us. We have a stellar star cast of Antonio, Nimisha and Lena, it’s going to be a cracking film”, says Mohaan Nadaar.

Adil Hussain, who loves the idea of collaborating with new filmmakers, is excited at the prospect of working with debutante director Nathalia Shyam.

“I always look forward to work in Directors’ Debut Films. They are passionate and every minute spent in the process of film making is for the first time. It’s a historic event for the debutante. And in the process it becomes special for me. Nathalia Syam has chosen Foot Prints on Water, a story written by her Sister Neetha Syam. Both sisters have seen a lot of what they have written and will be captured on camera. Very happy to work with Mohaan Nadaar as the producer. We are thinking of doing others projects in future again. Looking forward to shoot with Nimisha, Lena, Antonio and other amazing actors”, he says.

“We’ve had an exciting start to our shoot today with both Adil and Nimisha present on set. Prepping for the shoot has been really interesting. I am so grateful to have Adil onboard! I am in awe of his attitude and support for us! Having our National Award winning cinematographer, Alagappan N is truly a blessing for us too. We thank Mohaan Nadaar, who is like family to us, for this wonderful opportunity and support. Super grateful for each and every cast and crew member for their dedication towards marking this project of ours that is set against the backdrop of reality”, comments Nathalia Shyam.

