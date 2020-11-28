Adil Hussain starrer Nirvana Inn will have its unique digital world premiere on Cinemapreneur for 99 hours from 11 December 2020

The Hindi-language psychological horror drama stars Adil Hussain as the protagonist and also features Rajshri Deshpande (Sacred Games and Sexy Durga), and Sandhya Mridul (Page 3, Angry Indian Goddesses)in prominent roles.

The film which was shot in Manali, Majuli (Assam) and Chennai, follows the story of a boatman who becomes the caretaker of a Himalayan resort after an attempted suicide.

The film has its World Premiere at the prestigious 24th Busan International Film Festival 2019. Nirvana Inn was the only Indian project selected for the Asian Project Market (APM) in Busan which is Asia’s largest project market and was awarded the prestigious Asian Cinema Fund.

The Chennai based writer-director Vijay Jayapal who made his debut with acclaimed Tamil film, Revelations which was available on Netflix says “I was incredibly excited when I found out that the grading of our film was to be done at the same studio where Snowpiercer was worked on.” He added, ” These funds enable us to work with international technicians to make truly International Films and it will show when you see the film.”

The film is produced by Stray Factory, Uncombed Buddha, Stop Whinging (Australia) and Harman Ventures in association with Magic Hour Films (Singapore). The producers issued a collective statement saying, “With Theatres closed and OTTs crowded, Independent films have to find truly independent ways of distributing their film. We have decide on an unconventional release because this gives the power to the audience to decide the fate of the film, we hope this sets a trend for many more independent films”

The noted actor Adil Hussain who plays the lead role in the film says, “Nirvana Inn is very unique in its narrative. We hardly see this style in Indian Cinema. I loved how the reality of my role easily slips into nightmarish vision. Very intelligently done. Never played a role of this kind. I think Vijay Jayapal has a lot to offer to Indian Cinema. I hope he gets what he really wants to.”

The Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande says, “It was a great experience being part of a folk horror and playing a mysterious character. Was a joy working with Vijay, Adil and Sandhya.”



Page 3 actor Sandhya Mridul says, “Vijay brings a simple real personal approach to his films & a normalcy in the handling of relationships between characters .. and a palpable emotional thread occasionally which is interesting especially in the genre of horror it’s more uncomfortable and then terrifying. For me this role was easy and then not.”

“I was terrified myself at the end of it. So be scared, be very scared. It’s a good date night movie. Enjoy!” she signs off with a laugh.