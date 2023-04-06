Adipurush makers unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali on Hanuman Janmotsav

Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch.

An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’ “विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।” The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

