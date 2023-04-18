Adipurush to have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023

The magnum opus Adipurush is about to release in a few months and audiences are very excited to see the national award-winning director, Om Raut’s depiction of the greatest epic in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the team has now announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. The movie will release in India and globally on June 16.

The line-up for the Tribeca Festival has been announced, and the esteemed jury has selected Adipurush to make its World Premiere here. The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. With strong roots in film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Adipurush touted as a visual feast will be showcased in 3D format as a “Midnight Offering” at the festival. Adipurush is making the world its stage, and rightfully so, this is a huge moment for Indian cinema.

Talking about this amazing feat director, Om Raut shares, “Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere.”

Bhushan Kumar from T-Series says, “It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us to take Indian cinema global! The Tribeca Festival is one of the world’s most acclaimed platforms and for our movie, which is not only a labour of love but a depiction of Indian History – to be showcased here is humbling, exciting, and overwhelming. Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all, and I am sure it will have a mesmerising effect on the global audience.”

Actor Prabhas adds, “I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is scheduled to release globally on June 16, 2023.