Adipurush trailer witnesses record-breaking success

Om Raut directed Adipurush has become a spectacle of the year. Ever since fans have seen its trailer, they can not stop gushing about the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer. This Ramayana inspired tale produced by Bhushan Kumar has also broken records.

It has become the most-watched trailer of 2023 with more than 70 million views in 24 hours. It has also been trending on number 1 on YouTube since its release. Well, this is surely the tip of the iceberg. Seeing the craze for the trailer, the film might only go on to become the biggest success this year.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh NairRetrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.