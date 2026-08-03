Aditi Rao Hydari becomes only Bollywood actor in Pirelli Calendar as iconic publication dedicates 2027 edition to India

Aditi Rao Hydari has added yet-another international milestone to her career. The actor has been chosen for the 2027 edition of the legendary Pirelli Calendar, becoming the only Bollywood actor to feature in the coveted publication’s India-themed edition.

Considered one of the world’s most prestigious fashion calendars, the Pirelli Calendar has, for over six decades, featured an extraordinary roster of actors, artists, musicians and supermodels. The 2027 edition marks a historic first for the publication as it has been shot entirely in India and is dedicated exclusively to the country and its many identities.

Hydari is part of a distinguished group of nine women that includes Freida Pinto, Padma Lakshmi, Anoushka Shankar, Rupi Kaur, Lakshmi Menon, Bhavitha Mandava, Avantika Vandanapu among others. Her addition shows her as one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable global style ambassadors, with the actor having carved a niche that effortlessly straddles fashion and film.

The project was originally envisioned by legendary photographer Raghu Rai, who was commissioned to photograph the calendar before his passing earlier this year. Following his passing, his daughter photographer Avani Rai, took over the assignment,

The photographs have been shot many of the locations Raghu Rai had photographed his best work over the years, juxtaposing his archival footage with contemporary India. Joining on the project is internationally acclaimed Norwegian fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø, who photographed the women featured, forging a visual dialogue between India’s past and present.

For Hydari, whose public image has long been associated with timeless elegance, heritage craftsmanship and period stories given her own regal lineage, the association feels like a natural extension of her artistic identity. The calendar, titled India, Beyond a Single Gaze, moves away from a singular narrative and presents the country through multiple voices and experiences.

The recognition comes as Hydari enjoys a growing international profile, with acclaimed performances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam cinema, a strong presence on the global fashion circuit and recent appearances at the major couture showcases. Her selection for the Pirelli Calendar places her in the company of the most lauded South Asian personalities across the world and makes her the sole representative from mainstream Bollywood in this landmark India edition of one of fashion’s most influential publications.