Aditi Rao Hydari joins hands with Mallika Reddy to design a sustainable line of athleisure created from non-hazardous recycled waste

Aditi Rao Hydari has always won us over with her creative versatility. An actor who is loved across languages and industries, for her work, her choices, singing dancing and for her effortless style.

During the lockdown Aditi collaborated with Mallika to design a very special limited edition collection for Cancelled Plans amplifying the brand’s ethos of sustainability. Cancelled plans was founded and launched at the London Design Festival in conjunction with London Fashion Week in September 2019 and celebrates the use of recycled and rejected materials otherwise deemed as waste.

Cancelled Plans uses materials that are discarded and considered waste and usually end up in landfills or oceans without serving any purpose. The brand works with local factories to collect non-hazardous waste that often is of high grade and unused due to the nature of industrial processes. These materials are then converted into design elements which when combined with conventional materials create useful and durable everyday products.

Talking about her collaboration, Aditi says, “The idea to collaborate started with my first present from Cancelled Plans during the lockdown. It was a sweatshirt sent to me by Mallika which I wore non-stop (and then bought more). I love what the brand stands for and the world it is trying to build. To me it was simple, comfort and fun rooted in responsibility, and so I started by sharing Cancelled Plans with my friends. Mallika and I customised unique sweatshirts for them and this led us to think why not create a tiny line together since I enjoyed this process so much.

We sat at the drawing board and played with waste materials from various factories to design and create this line. We made multiple samples and I’ve literally lived in these co-ord sets over the past few months. It’s a small line and it’s simple and effortless, an extension of my personality. We’ve used quotes and graphics that I love and now I’m sharing them with you. I hope you love them as much as I do.”