Aditi Rao Hydari looks drop dead gorgeous as Modern Day Belle At Cannes 2023 Red Carpet!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s much awaited red carpet moment at Cannes 2023 is finally here. The queen of period drama has walked the red carpet in sheer grace and elegance and every beauty scale has failed to rate how breathtakingly beautiful she looks.

Aditi is wearing a beautiful off shoulder sunshine yellow gown with grande yellow frills in the shape of a petal overlapping each other. The yellow floral detailing is just brilliant. This red carpet moment took our breaths away! Aditi opted for soft curls and a fresh dewy makeup look.

This red carpet look is officially living rent free in our minds and is also by far one of the most refreshing looks as it breaks the greens, pinks, blues and silvers. Only Aditi could’ve carried this look with this beauty!