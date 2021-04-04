Aditi Sharma responds to the Chand Ka Tukda viral video; says “Try watching Harry Potter with logic!”

Actress Aditi Sharma who’s known for her impeccable acting skills and bubbly nature, recently found herself in a sea of memes that were made out of a scene from her popular show ‘Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka’.

In the scene, the actress is seen demanding for a piece of moon to win over her heart, and one of the two men standing before her actually made that happen. This Ekta Kapoor show’s scene has been trolled for being unrealistic and impossible to be happening in real life.

Reacting to the memes, the lead actress of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Aditi Sharma said, “To everyone going crazy over that ‘Chaand ka Tukda’ clip, I’d say that pretty much sums up the beauty of television where anything in possible! Hahaha! Things that you can only dream of in real life are actually possible in television! I mean, which girl doesn’t want her guy to get her a chaand ka tukda? Hahaha!”

The further added, “Besides, it’s a fantasy show, guys, with all kinds of magical stuff going on! Try watching Harry Potter with logic, and you’d miss all the fun! Lol”