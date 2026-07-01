Aditya Bhat on Anandam: “This show is my tribute to Mrs. Nita Ambani”

The Symphony of Devotion, India’s first large-scale experiential bhakti concert, premiered to a packed house at the Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together an extraordinary line-up of artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Usha Uthup, Bhoomi Trivedi, Himani Kapoor, Nikhar Juneja, the Nandy Sisters, and DJ Afterall.

Directed by Aditya Bhat, the immersive production, presented by DreamSetGo in collaboration with Jio Creative Labs, blends music, storytelling, and cutting-edge visuals to celebrate India’s spiritual heritage.

For Aditya, however, Anandam is more than just a show. It is a tribute to his mentor, Mrs. Nita Ambani, whose vision has shaped his creative journey.

“Anandam is my tribute to Mrs. Nita Ambani, who has been my mentor. I’ve been creating events for a very long time, but my inspiration for large-scale experiences comes from her. She has always believed that every production should tell a story, evoke emotion, and leave a lasting impact,” says Aditya.

Conceived by Shankar Mahadevan, the production reimagines devotional storytelling through live music, cinematic visuals, and immersive stagecraft, creating an experience that connects with audiences across generations.

Speaking about the vision behind the show, Aditya adds, “We wanted to create something that feels timeless. The idea was to present devotion in a way that’s immersive, emotional, and accessible to everyone, while staying rooted in our culture.”

With Anandam, Aditya Bhat hopes to set a new benchmark for live cultural experiences while paying homage to the mentor whose guidance continues to inspire his work.