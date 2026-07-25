Aditya Chopra locks March 26, 2027 for Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol

Yash Raj Films has fixed March 26, 2027 (Good Friday) as the theatrical release date for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled romantic action drama.

The film stars Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray & Bobby Deol in lead roles and has been extensively shot in the UK.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film marks the fifth producer-director collaboration between them after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Prior to directing his film, Zafar has served as an assistant director on ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’, ‘Tashan’, ‘New York’ and ‘Badmaash Company’.