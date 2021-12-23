Aditya Roy Kapur leaves an impression new ad campaign for a clothing brand

From the first frame to the last, Aditya Roy Kapur can capture your attention, and how! The latest advertisement campaign featuring the certified show-stealer is testimony enough for his captivating charm.

While promoting Lee, a clothing brand, Aditya Roy Kapur donned a basic tee paired with a denim shade shirt and jeans. The video sees the national heartthrob discovering his music beat.

A source revealed, “Aditya Roy Kapur was the perfect fit for the campaign as it talks about confidence – the undefeatable power. He represents the same value. The actor boasts a massive fan following across the nation owing to his charm, talent, and captivating presence. No one could have served the idea better than him.”

The ad campaign has already become a hit on social media within a few hours. Netizens from all corners are flooding the comment section with love. While a user wrote, “Woops, he nailed it,” another couldn’t keep calm watching Aditya Roy Kapur play the guitar and said, “The feeling of playing the guitar was huge.”

For unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur might venture into music soon. The latest campaign has elevated the audiences’ interest even more! Besides that, the handsome hero is gearing up for two actioners – OM and Thadam remake. Industry buzz also suggests that the actor might headline the Hindi remake of The Night Manager.