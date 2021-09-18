Aditya Seal receives the ‘Most Promising Actor’ award by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the prestigious 6th Dehradun International Film Festival

Ever since Aditya Seal’s character of Humayun in the super hit show, The Empire dropped on Disney + Hotstar, his phone has been ringing non stop, from praises to love for his act in the ambitious project. Aditya has always surprised the audiences with the sheer variety of roles that he has done, whether it was Samar from Indoo Ki Jawani or then the fierce Manav from Student Of The Year 2, his performance is always the hero highlighting that the young lad has limitless talent, grit and the drive to work hard.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise to hear that he has now been honoured as the “Most Promising Actor” award by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Honourable Pushkar Singh Dhami, for the prestigious 6th Dehradun International Film Festival 2021 that was held on 17th September, in Dehradun.

The award was held in the city that is famed for its natural landscape, direct connectivity to mountains, lakes, the holy river Ganges, and is truly one of the gem’s in India, Dehradun.

Speaking from the award ceremony, Aditya affirmed that, “It’s so heartwarming to be a part of the 6th Dehradun film festival. Some great short films and documentaries will be showcased to bring the aspiring talents from across the country all under one roof, so it’s an honour to be receiving such a special award here amidst so much talent”.