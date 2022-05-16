Adivi Sesh celebrates the trailer launch of Major in Hyderabad with 10,000 college students

Last week, the trailer for one of the most anticipated films of the year, the Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’ was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad. Celebrating the love the trailer has received all over the world, Adivi Sesh, who plays the title role, spent time with VJIT students in Hyderabad, making the college campus go crazy. The roaring response of the crowd sure resonates the love the trailer has been receiving.

Riding high on emotions, the gripping trailer scales the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions led to saving the lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel.

Celebrating the spirit of the modern national hero beyond the tragic death at the Mumbai attacks, the trailer offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly the nation.

The trailer has already crossed 35 million views across platforms and is becoming the first choice for people to see this film on June 3, 2022.