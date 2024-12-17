Adivi Sesh Dacoit female lead Mrunal Thakur on his birthday

Get Ready for a tale of Love, Betrayal and Revenge! Adivi Sesh’s passion project, Dacoit, a mega pan-India action drama has been mounted to be an adrenaline pumping experience at the cinema. On his birthday today, the actor announced his leading lady welcoming her to be part of this high octane face off! The stunning actress Mrunal Thakur joins the film as the female lead, ready to dive into a story filled with action, emotion, and drama – between two former lovers.

Contrary to the trend of making film announcements on actor birthdays, Adivi Sesh announces his female lead, Mrunal Thakur, making his birthday even more special. The Dacoit team unveiled an intense poster, showcasing the palpable chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s characters. Dacoit tells the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces – love, betrayal, and revenge.

Directed by Shaneil Deo who marks his directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and features a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.

Welcoming Mrunal Thakur to the world of Dacoit and making this grand announcement on his birthday, actor Adivi Sesh shares, “Dacoit is a solid Action Film with a touching love story. Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens.”.

Elated to be joining the Dacoit team, Mrunal Thakur shares, “The story of Dacoit is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylised vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The character I’m set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. This proposition mixed with the genre and script of Dacoit is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can’t wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil.”.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur’s entry to his debut film and having this actor duo come together for the first time, director Shaneil Deo shares, “We are delighted to have Mrunal Thakur join the team of Dacoit. Her versatility and ability to bring depth to her characters make her the perfect fit for this action-packed drama. This also marks the first time Adivi Sesh and Mrunal are coming together for a film. With this unique pairing and the story we are bringing to life, I am looking forward to audiences witnessing her in this powerful and distinctive role, and experiencing the on-screen chemistry that Adivi Sesh and Mrunal are creating together in their first project.”.

Producer Supriya Yarlagadda shares that audiences will get to see Mrunal Thrakur in a never seen before avatar, “ We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal Thakur to Dacoit! Her phenomenal performances and exceptional talent make her the perfect choice for this role. It’s exciting to have her on board as the leading lady alongside Adivi Sesh for this journey, and we can’t wait to see the magic she brings to the film. Get ready to witness her in a never seen before avatar as she embraces this unusual love story.”.