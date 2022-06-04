Adivi Sesh makes major impact with his Bollywood debut Major

While actors are always on the outlook to portray country’s real life heroes on the big screen, be it an army officer or a freedom fighter, Adivi Sesh feels fortunate and blessed to have got the opportunity to relive the late real-life hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on celluloid with just his Bollywood debut ‘Major’ released on June 3.

The talented actor Adivi has been winning hearts across the nation with his performance in his latest release ‘Major’ that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Praising ‘Major’, a popular trade analyst mentioned on social media, “#Major is an OUTSTANDING tribute to Solider Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The breathtaking action scenes evokes adrenaline rush with top notch dramatic high points. @AdiviSesh act is RAW- INTENSE- SOUL STIRRING & will swell audience hearts with pride”. Echoing the same sentiments, another renowned trade pundit wrote, “#The story of India’s finest Major #SandeepUnnikrishnan, who gave his life for the country in the line of duty.. In 26/11 attacks..

Goosebumps and very emotional.. @AdiviSesh is very sincere and dedicated.. Has lived the role.. Once in a lifetime performance🔥”.

While a popular portal wrote, “Adivi Sesh’s biographical film is a perfect homage to our heroes”, another one mentioned, “An engaging emotional action drama with some thrilling elements”. According to a renowned publication, ‘Major’ is “a fitting tribute to 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan”.

Basking in the glory of appreciation and critical acclaim, Adivi has impressed the fraternity, audience and critics alike with his impeccable performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in ‘Major. Ever since the movie has hit the cinema halls, the film has not only been trending on the social media but has also been garnering genuine love and support from the audience.

The actor who had been touring key cities in the country for special screenings of ‘Major’ had audiences in tears and unanimously received standing ovations for his sensitive and impactful performance in the film that pays tribute to one of the country’s greatest heroes.