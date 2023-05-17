Adivi Sesh meets former President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of Major’s first anniversary

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the critically acclaimed film Major, Adivi Sesh, who played the lead role, had the incredible opportunity to meet and engage with the Honourable Former President, Sri Ram Nath Kovindji. This meeting was a testament to the impact Major had made, as it resonated with individuals from all walks of life, including distinguished figures like the Former President.

Adivi Sesh received immense love for his exceptional portrayal in Major, which brought him into the spotlight. Critics praised his nuanced performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

In recognition of his outstanding work, Sesh had the privilege of discussing the film and its significance with the Former President, Ram Nath Kovind ji.

Deeply moved by the movie, he commended the entire team’s efforts and acknowledged Adivi’s remarkable acting skills, which conveyed the emotional depth of this powerful film. Adivi shared a heartwarming post of his encounter with Ram Nath Kovind ji in an Instagram post saying, “I am truly overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful.”

Adivi Sesh’s performance in Major continues to resonate with audiences. As the film finishes a year from its release, the film’s success is a testament to the power of cinematic storytelling, capturing stories that deserve to be heard. Adivi Sesh’s stellar performance in Major not only entertained but also touched the audience’s hearts. As fans eagerly await his future project Goodachari 2, they remain captivated by his talent and can’t wait to see what he does next.