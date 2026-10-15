Adv. Sana Raees Khan on electoral integrity, the right to protest and constitutional accountability

Democracy is built on the trust citizens place in their institutions. Concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls must be addressed through transparency, verifiable data and appropriate independent scrutiny. Every eligible citizen has the right to have their vote counted, and questions concerning electoral integrity deserve clear, evidence-based answers.

The right to peaceful protest is equally vital to a functioning democracy. While lawful restrictions may be necessary to maintain public order, dissent must not automatically be treated as a threat. Citizens have the constitutional right to question decisions and demand accountability.

The answer to public distrust must be transparency, not silence; the answer to dissent must be lawful engagement, not disproportionate force.

Ultimately, the right to vote gives democracy its mandate, the right to protest gives citizens a voice, and the rule of law protects both. Neither the State nor any political party stands above the Constitution.

Because when a citizen’s voice is weakened, democracy itself is weakened.