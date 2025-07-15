Advance booking of Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara opens to a thundering response

Saiyaara has become the hottest debutant film in the Hindi film industry after a long, long time. The much-anticipated intense romantic film, Saiyaara, brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both known for creating timeless love stories, for the first time!

Today, YRF has opened the advance booking of this hugely anticipated film to a thundering response. The initial movement in ticket sales has made trade pundits very hopeful that Saiyaara will become that rare debutant film to score at the box office.

Saiyaara is also buzzing for delivering the best Hindi film music album of the year with all songs like Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track which is now a blockbuster hit in India and on global charts, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s Dhun, Shreya Ghoshal’s Saiyaara Reprise and Shilpa Rao’s Barbaad Reprise making waves on the musical charts of India!

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release this Friday, July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide. It marks the debut of Ahaan Panday as the next gen YRF hero & Aneet Padda as the next YRF heroine.